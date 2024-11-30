WATCH: Army Black Knights Strike First Against UTSA Roadrunners
Army West Point is looking to hold onto the No. 1 spot in the AAC in Saturday's in-conference matchup against UTSA.
The Black Knights got on the board early in the game when running back Tyrell Robinson ran the ball in for a 41-yard TD.
After their possession lasted over seven minutes, with conversions on three fourth-downs, Army put them on the board first in what had to feel great after what occurred last weekend.
With this latest TD, Robinson has posted a career total of 1,597 rushing yards.
He has been with the Army for his entire collegiate career, and is in his senior season with the Black Knights.
The Roadrunners were able to answer Robinson's TD with one of their own, evening the score after they got into the end zone in just over two-and-a-half mintues.
Things got sloppy after that with tons of punts and some turnovers that resulted in only field goals being kicked for the rest of the half, but Army was able to do enough to enter the locker room with a 13-10 lead.
UTSA is looking to disrupt the Army's capability of hosting the AAC championship game, as a win by the Black Knights would bring the title matchup to West Point.
Army is also looking for some redemption after their first loss this season against Notre Dame.
As play continues, the Army must maintain their lead over the Roadrunners for the second half.