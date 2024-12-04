Watch: Army Guard Ryan Curry Scores Game-Winning Shot in Triple Overtime
Ryan Curry fired off a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third overtime to lift the Army West Point Black Knights men’s basketball team to a 103-100 win over Le Moyne on Tuesday night.
Curry posted the second-highest scoring total of his two-year Army career, as he finished with 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Earlier this season he posted 28 points against Marist.
The game-winning shot saw the Black Knights (5-3) work the ball from one side of the court to the other. Curry helped move the ball to the left side, giving it up to a wing before it was passed back to him.
He made the shot from well outside the 3-point line and had a defender’s hand in his face. Le Moyne inbounded the ball but was unable to tie the game.
It was an entertaining contest, as it saw 13 ties and eight lead changes. Both teams shot the same percentage — 40.2% — and shot the same percentage from the 3-point line (25%). One significant area Army had to overcome was at the free-throw line. While the Black Knights shot a solid 79.3%, Le Moyne fired 91.7%.
At one point, Army had a 14-point lead with 5:07 left to play. But the Dolphins rallied hard to tie the game with a 20-6 run and force overtime.
In fact, Le Moyne forced the second and third overtimes as well. An AJ Dancler 3-pointer from tied the game with 23 seconds in the first overtime while two free throws from Zek Tekin tied the game in the second overtime.
Le Moyne stubbornly stuck around in the third overtime, too. The Black Knights had a four-point lead with 1:40 left before Tekin’s two free throws and a basket by Ocypher Owens tied the game for the final time.
For Army, Jalen Rucker scored 34 points and pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds for his first career double-double. He was one short of his career high for scoring and made five 3-pointers.
Josh Scovens finished with a season-high 24 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. AJ Allenspach had nine points.
Army has four non-conference games remaining before the start of Patriot League action. Next up is a home game against Cornell on Sunday at 1 p.m. eastern.
Following that, the Black Knights head to Washington, D.C. to face George Washington on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Army then host two more games against Binghamton on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m., followed by UTSA on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.
Patriot League action starts on Jan. 2 at Colgate at 7 p.m.