WATCH: Army Stops Notre Dame One Yard Short of Touchdown
The Army West Point Black Knights are working to defend their flawless season record (9-0) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
With a slow offensive start for the Army, they have looked to their defensive group to safeguard the team against the Irish. One defensive stop stood out, as Notre Dame aimed to make their third touchdown of the game.
The Black Knights had gotten the Fighting Irish to 4th & Goal with just one yard to a TD. Notre Dame lined up to go for the conversion TD, but the Army defensive line had other plans. The ball-carrier, Jeremiyah Love, was denied access to the goal line, resulting in a turnover on downs. Army gained possession at their own two-yard line.
Army defense had struggled during the first quarter, allowing for an early Notre Dame TD in just 2:17 and five plays.
After the Army defense was able to stop the Fighting Irish at the goal line, the offense was not able to answer for the successes of the defense. Just three plays later, the Army punted the ball back to Notre Dame in a disappointing series of two runs and one pass.
Notre Dame made up for their stopped run just one possession later with Love running for a total of 41 yards in three plays. Despite the score deficit, the Army defense has continued to work against the powerful Irish offense going into halftime.
Game coverage continues on NBC as both of these high-performing teams look to protect their seasons in this highly anticipated matchup.