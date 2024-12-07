Watch: Bryson Daily Score Early Army Black Knights Touchdown Against Tulane
Bryson Daily led the Army West Point Black Knights to the first touchdown in Friday’s American Athletic Conference championship game at Michie Stadium.
Of course, Daily did the honors, as he also became the single-season leader in rushing touchdowns in the American, a record he shared going into the game.
Army’s first drive came after Tulane (9-3, 7-1) drove the ball into field goal range on its first drive, but a botched field-goal attempt gave the Black Knights the football.
Daily led the Black Knights right down the field with its signature option-based attack and got inside the Green Wave 10-yard line.
Daily then ran in from five yards out on an keeper to the right side to give Army a 7-0 lead.
Daily rushed for 24 yards, while Noah Short rushed for 20 yards on the drive. Naturally, Army didn’t throw the football.
Temperatures were below freezing at kickoff with a real-feel temperature in the teens.
Daily claimed the AAC offensive player of the year in Army’s first year in the conference. Entering Friday’s game, he has 860 yards passing with eight touchdowns and one interception, along with 1,348 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.
He has already set Army's single season record for touchdowns responsible for in a season, rushing touchdowns in a season, and rushing touchdowns in a single game.
Daily has also rushed for 100 yards in nine consecutive games, the most 100-yard games by an Army rusher in single-season history, breaking Mike Mayweather's 1990 record.
The Black Knights (10-1, 8-0 in American) ended the season at the top of the league standing and won the right to host the league title game. Army was never won a conference title before and only spent seven years in Conference USA, where it never won more than two leagues games in any season.
Army has at least 10 wins for just the fourth time in program history and for the first time since 2018, when the Black Knights went 11-2. Army also went 10-3 in 2017 and reached 10 wins for the first time in 1996.
There is a chance the Black Knights could set a program record for most wins in a season, as they have three games remaining — vs. Tulane, the rivalry game with Navy on Dec. 14 and a bowl game, which will be determined on Sunday.
The Army-Navy game will not impact either team’s bowl designation or CFP chances. Army hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2021 when it won the Armed Forces Bowl.