Watch: Navy Legend Roger Staubach Inspects Footballs for Army-Navy Game
When it comes to Navy football, the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) discussion must start with Roger Staubach.
So, when the Heisman Trophy winner and two-time Super Bowl champion returns to Annapolis, there’s always a good reason to document the visit.
With the Army-Navy game coming up next Saturday, Staubach stopped by the team facility to inspect each of the footballs that the Midshipmen will use against the Black Knights on Dec. 14.
So how does an 82-year-old former quarterback inspect game balls? Well, he throws them, of course.
Navy captured video of Staubach throwing each of the balls to a team trainer while he inspected them and he’s still got the arm.
He was given a pullover with “quality inspector” on it, with his jersey number (12). After inspection, he used a Sharpie to mark each ball’s inspection with a “12” on it.
He then signed one last football on the white stripe, with his name and his jersey number, followed by signing the Navy logo in the equipment room with his name and “Go Navy.”
Staubach played just three seasons at Navy, but he left a legend, as he won the 1963 Heisman Trophy, making him the last player from a service academy to win the award. In that Heisman season, the Midshipmen went 9-1, finished No. 2 in the final AP poll and Staubach was on the cover of Time magazine.
Navy was 2-1 against Army during Staubach’s three seasons.
He served five years in the Navy, including one year in Vietnam. The Dallas Cowboys drafted him with a 10th-round "future" selection in 1964, before Staubach deployed, and held onto his rights for his entire military service.
He was 27 when he started his NFL career and played 11 years for the Cowboys, during which he led them to two Super Bowl titles and three other appearances. He threw for 22,700 yards, 153 touchdowns and 109 interceptions. He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times, won the NFL Man of the Year award and made both the 1970s All-Decade team and the NFL’s 100th anniversary team.
He is a member of both the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame. Post-football, he founded The Staubach Group, a commercial real estate firm that he later sold to Jones Lang LaSalle for $613 million. He is also a recipient of the presidential medal of freedom.
This is just the second time the game has been played in Landover, Md., and Navy won the only matchup in 2011. The rivalry dates back to 1890 and Navy leads the series, 62-55-7.
Army, led by coach Jeff Monken, has won the last two games and six of the last eight games since 2016. Before that, Navy dominated the series, winning 14 straight games and 16 of 17 from 1999-2015.
Second-year Navy coach Brian Newberry will be looking for his first Army-Navy win as head coach.