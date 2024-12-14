WATCH: Navy Midshipmen Defensive Tackle Pulls Off Wild Fake Punt Against Army
The Navy Midshipmen could have just secured a victory over the Army West Point Black Knights in this year's edition of the classic rivalry game after their defensive tackle came in to convert a wild fake punt.
With the Black Knights trying to fight back by forcing a stop on defense, Midshipmen coach Brian Newberry reached into his bag of tricks for a gutsy fake punt call.
On fourth-and-five at midfield, Navy came out in punt formation.
The ball was directly snapped to defensive tackle Landon Robinson, however, and he carried it for a 29-yard gain. He actually ended up fumbling the ball, but the Midshipmen were able to regain possession.
That drive-saving play set up a 1-yard touchdown run that put Navy ahead by two scores with just under nine minutes remaining.
Army had been 2-for-2 on fourth down attempts in the game already, but the Midshipmen figured it was their turn to pull some trickery.
This was only an addendum to an already massive day for Robinson.
The junior has a team-leading 13 tackles, and counting. His efforts have been crucial in shutting down the stout Black Knights run game.
His previous career-high for tackles was just six.
It actually wasn't a career-high in rushing yards, though, as Navy has pulled this trick before. He picked up 34 yards on a rush against the USF Bulls a couple of weeks ago.
The Midshipmen used creativity to push themselves ahead as they look to spoil their rivals dream season.