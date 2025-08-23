One week until Navy football returns: Midshipmen ready to sail strong
Excitement is building as Navy football kicks off in just one week. The Midshipmen will open their season at home against VMI on August 30, aiming to build on a stellar 2024 campaign.
Last season, under second-year head coach Brian Newberry, the Navy Midshipmen made an impressive mark with a 10-3 overall record and a 6-2 performance in the American Athletic Conference. They triumphed over their rivals, defeating Air Force 34-7 and claiming victory against Army 31-13 in the prestigious Army-Navy game, which allowed them to secure the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the first time since 2019. Star quarterback Blake Horvath showcased his talent by rushing and passing for over 1,000 yards, leading the Midshipmen to a bowl victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.
For the 2025 season, expectations are high. With Horvath and much of the core roster returning, analysts project a win total of 8.5 games and give the team +425 odds to win the AAC title. They are favored in their first eight matchups, but November brings challenging games, including one against Notre Dame. The goals for the season include defending the CIC Trophy, with key matchups against Air Force on October 4 and Army on December 13. The team aims to earn another bowl berth and potentially secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. Coach Newberry embraces the pressure, emphasizing the importance of discipline and teamwork instilled at the Naval Academy.
Navy football fans are excited as this could be the year Navy makes waves nationally.
Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news