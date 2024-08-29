2024 NCAA Nike Zoom Pegasus 41: How to buy your favorite college team's kicks today
Football season is just around the corner, and Nike is making sure you’re ready to rep your favorite team in style! Introducing the 2024 NCAA Nike Zoom Pegasus 41 Collection, and this year, Nike is breaking it down by conference—starting with the powerhouse SEC.
With 32 teams in total across the NCAA represented you’ll find all your favorites from the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12.
Why You Need These Sneakers
The Nike Zoom Pegasus 41 is known for its unmatched comfort and durability, making it the perfect shoe for both athletes and fans. This year’s collection takes it up a notch with designs that celebrate the unique pride of each school.
Whether you’re headed to the stadium, hitting the gym, or just running errands, these sneakers let everyone know where your loyalty lies.
Don’t Miss Out
With kickoff just around the corner, there’s no better way to gear up for the season than by grabbing a pair of these limited-edition sneakers. The 2024 NCAA Nike Zoom Pegasus 41 collection is more than just footwear—it’s a statement of your dedication to your team.
So, what are you waiting for? Head over to Fanatics to pick up your pair today, and get ready to step into the season in style!
The SEC Collection
