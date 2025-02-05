Arizona Cardinals star Michael Wilson marries Olympic gold medalist
Love is in the air — and no one knows that better than Arizona Cardinals star Michael Wilson and Olympic gold medalist, Sophia Smith.
The happy couple, both 24, were recently married after getting engaged back in 2024. Smith shared the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, January 27, and wrote "The Wilsons" in the caption.
The photos show the football star rocking a slick black tuxedo while his new bride dons a traditional wedding gown. The couple then posed in several stunning photos in a desert landscape.
It didn't take long for several of Wilson and Smith's combined 523K followers to wish them congratulations in the comments section — many commending the newlyweds on how sharp they looked.
"The greatest love story," one person wrote.
A second person gushed, "So, I'm in love with the Wilson's."
"Absolutely stunning," wrote a third.
Wilson and Smith began their romantic journey in 2019, when they both attended Stanford University and went Instagram official with their relationship later that year.
Both athletes found success in their sport of choice. Wilson was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.
Meanwhile, Smith pursued soccer for a career and racked up a number of accolades — including helping Team USA win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams