Arago De Sète’s Star Kofi Breaks Records, Aims for International Glory with ‘Pettyboy’ Album
Kofi, the dynamic professional athlete and burgeoning Red Bull Records artist, is making waves both on and off the volleyball court. Currently the middle blocker for Arago De Sète, Kofi has been instrumental in the team’s success this season, leading them to a solid record of 4 wins and 2 losses thus far. His remarkable performance has not only earned him the #1 ranking for his position in the French League but also set the highest official recorded jump touch at an astounding 390cm (12'9.5").
“My favourite player growing up was a Cuban National team player named Leonel Marshall," Kofi told Sports Illustrated. "He had the highest vertical jump in the world; it didn’t even look real. Early in my career, my play style was very similar to the Cuban style, but lately I’ve been coming into my own. At this point, I don’t think anyone has the same play style as me.”
Kofi’s journey in sports has been nothing short of extraordinary. Recruited by UCLA during a high school tournament, he played for the Bruins’ volleyball team and quickly became one of their star players. Earning a title from the American Volleyball Coaches Association in his second year, he went on to compete with Team Canada before planning to graduate and go pro. That same year, he signed with independent record label, Red Bull Records, and he took a brief hiatus from sports to pursue his passion for music.
“I’m competitive so I’m always looking to be better than I was yesterday. I put my mind and my body’s health as top priorities, which helps me maintain a balance between music and pro sports.”
Four years and two albums later, Kofi is back and better than ever, balancing his dual careers with unmatched dedication. Earlier this year, he led the Finnish League in efficiency, showcasing his exceptional skills across multiple championship wins and cementing his reputation as one of the top middle blockers in the sport. Kofi’s ambitions extend beyond the French League as he was asked to train with Team Canada again this past summer in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics. There’s no doubt he’ll return in 2025, preparing him for the next big step in his athletic career.
“A few of my goals for this year are to inspire up and coming athletes, become a key player on the Canadian National team, and play in the best league in the world – which I just signed to. It’s time to make my mark in this league.”
Off the court, Kofi is a celebrated rapper, producer, and singer-songwriter at the intersection of R&B, hip-hop, and Afrobeats. His music career has garnered the admiration of industry heavyweights like Drake and Kardinal Offishall, as well as collabs with the likes of 2KBABY and Pressa. His latest project, ‘Pettyboy,’ is his third studio album and a concept piece that delves into the complexities of toxic relationships. Through the persona of his alter ego, Kofi explores themes of desire, commitment, and self-worth, delivering a raw and unfiltered narrative that’s one of his best yet.
Whether he’s on the stage or the court, Kofi continues to defy expectations and inspire fans around the world. His ability to juggle a professional sports career while creating music that touches the soul is a testament to his extraordinary talent and relentless work ethic. With the season in full swing and his third album out now, there's nothing Kofi can't do.