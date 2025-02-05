Joey Essex: From Reality TV to Reality Fitness
Joey Essex, who rose to fame on the reality show "The Only Way Is Essex," has always been known for his charm and outgoing personality. But beneath the perfectly coiffed hair lies a focused athlete who has embarked on a remarkable fitness journey.
“I’ve always been into my fitness, I think it’s just in my blood," Essex told Sports Illustrated. "Being active is something I just like to do if it’s walking around my area or London or anywhere in the world, I’ll find a gym and make sure I’m always working on myself to be the fittest and healthiest I can be at all times.”
Essex is a big fan of long-distance running; something he was not shy of sharing. "Long-distance running is what I do if I train with the boxers. It’s like a little crew, and you know you got to keep up so it gives you motivation to keep going. If the run is 25k long, there is no stopping; you have no choice. "
He continued, "I remember one time I was in Los Angeles with all the pro boxers and I had to keep up with them for around 3 hours long for this run, they could not believe I was with them for the whole run! Even I surprised myself. Connor Ben, John Ryder, Joe Cordina they was all saying to me how impressive it was to see me keep up with them all, considering it was a hard run.”
But it's not just about the physical transformation for Essex; it's also about the mental and emotional benefits. He explains how multiple sports, including tennis, basketball, and boxing, help build up his cardio and keep him in a strong mental state.
“Cardio is a common theme in all of those sports, and I like the high intensity of exercise when working out and training. I also take a lot of time to recover. Stretching and looking after your muscles are so important for fitness and help prevent future injuries, even if you’re just working out at home or the gym and not doing any super strenuous sports.”
Essex's dedication to fitness has not gone unnoticed. He's inspired his fans, who admire his commitment to self-improvement. He's also used his platform to promote healthy living and encourage others to embark on their own fitness journeys. He also doesn't let his sometimes hectic filming schedule get in the way of his fitness priorities.
“Before I join a television show, I will prepare for it like I’m about to go into a sport," he says. "I focus on becoming the best version of myself depending on how much time until the date of the show. This includes eating clean, at times cutting down on alcohol, and sticking to a consistent fitness routine that allows time for recovery as well.”
Essex's fitness journey is a testament to his determination and resilience. He's proven that anyone can achieve their fitness goals with hard work and dedication, something he says he'll continue in 2025.
“I’ve been in talks for a big boxing fight that would be publicized for everyone to tune into and watch. I’m hoping we can get the deal done this year. I have been looking forward to it, but as of yet we just haven’t been able to solidify the logistics. But 2025 is the year of Joey Don Essex, and that’s all I can say!”
One thing is clear: Joey Essex is no longer just a reality TV star; he's a fitness role model.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams