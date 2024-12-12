More Athletes Turn to CBD for Performance and Recovery
As sports evolve, so do its athletes. More and more have started to use CBD in an attempt to provide a competitive performance edge and speed the recovery process. With a rising demand by athletes for natural wellness solutions, the cannabidiol molecule has fast become the go-to substance to improve performance and quicken recovery. Wellness advocates and major sports figures alike endorse its advantages, leading to increased acceptance across diverse athletic disciplines.
Some of the potential benefits of CBD include assistance in athletic recovery through anti-inflammatory response to help athletes cope with pain post-workout and minimize downtime. Such interest in CBD goes hand-in-hand with the wider trend for athletes in search of holistic approaches to health, looking to decrease side effects and increase long-term health. With continued support from sports pros, CBD is only going to continue its growth in the sports world, shifting the conversation toward natural, effective recovery options.
Athletes are using a variety of CBD-based products to aid in recovery and optimize performance, each offering unique benefits for specific aspects of training and recovery. Topical CBD balms and creams target sore muscles and joints for localized relief, while CBD capsules provide ongoing relief from inflammation and stress. Tinctures and oils are absorbed quickly, helping manage pain and anxiety before or after workouts. CBD-infused bath salts promote relaxation and muscle recovery post-training, and CBD-enhanced protein powders or edibles combine muscle repair with anti-inflammatory benefits for post-workout recovery.
Supporting the rise of CBD and the demand for sustainable sources, Masverde in Costa Rica is positioning itself as a pivotal player in the hemp production chain, targeting both foreign business stakeholders and local farmers. The company aims to facilitate every stage of hemp production, from seed to final product, creating sustainable revenue streams and attracting international partnerships.
Masverde offers tailored solutions for foreign hemp business stakeholders seeking opportunities for production placement, including on-shoring benefits, such as facility setup in Costa Rica’s Free Trade Zones, and collaborations in clinical trials and logistics. These strategic opportunities enable stakeholders to leverage Costa Rica’s favorable economic and logistical conditions to support their operations.
For local farmers, Masverde provides resources to acquire high-quality seeds with top genetics, implement sustainable farming practices, access financial support (including funding and insurance), and secure global compliance certifications. This comprehensive approach equips farmers with the necessary tools and guidance to produce premium hemp, fostering a prosperous, environmentally responsible industry in Costa Rica.
Sports brands are also tapping into the sustainable potential of hemp beyond CBD. As Jose Duarte Camacho notes, “Adidas, for instance, is driving sustainability by integrating hemp into its product lines. The durability of hemp, coupled with the minimum amount of water required and very slight use of pesticides, makes it an attractive alternative to more traditional materials. By adding a hemp element into its line of eco-friendly footwear and apparel, Adidas adds quality to the product while continuing to build a healthy relationship with the fast-growing section of environmentally aware consumers.”
