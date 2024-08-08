The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Max Out Your Look with the 2024 NCAA Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Nike has released eleven NCAA teams this time, and if you're a college sports fan or sneakerhead these are must-haves.

Kilty Cleary

Michigan Wolverines Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes
Michigan Wolverines Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes / Fanatics

Attention all sneakerheads and college sports fans! The NCAA Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker has just launched, and it's available now for you to grab. This release is designed specifically for Air Max superfans, blending elements from iconic past models to create a fresh, new look that is sure to turn heads.

Nike has pulled out all the stops with this one. By incorporating features from beloved Air Max models, they've crafted a sneaker that feels both nostalgic and innovative. 

The heel cup, inspired by the legendary AM90, gives these shoes a distinct yet familiar look. Meanwhile, the textured Air unit, influenced by the AM180, provides the perfect amount of cushioning to keep you comfortable cheering on your team all season long.

Click on any link or photo to see the collection across Fanatics and rock your favorite team.

Represent Your Team in Style

What makes the 2024 NCAA Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker even more special is its exclusive range of team designs. With 11 NCAA teams included, you can show your team spirit.

The teams featured in this collection are:

Alabama Crimson Tide - Buy Bama Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99
Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99 / Fanatics

Florida Gators - Buy Gators Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Florida Gators Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99
Florida Gators Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99 / Fanatics

Georgia Bulldogs - Buy Georgia Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Georgia Bulldogs Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99
Georgia Bulldogs Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99 / Fanatics

Michigan State Spartans - Buy Sparty Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Michigan State Spartans Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99
Michigan State Spartans Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99 / Fanatics

Michigan Wolverines - Buy Michigan Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Michigan Wolverines Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99
Michigan Wolverines Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99 / Fanatics

Ohio State Buckeyes - Buy your OSU Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Ohio State Buckeyes Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99
Ohio State Buckeyes Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99 / Fanatics

Oregon Ducks - Buy your Ducks Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Oregon Ducks Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99
Oregon Ducks Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99 / Fanatics

Oregon State Beavers - Buy your Beavers Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Oregon State Beavers Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99
Oregon State Beavers Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99 / Fanatics

Penn State Nittany Lions - Buy your Penn State Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Penn State Nittany Lions Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99
Penn State Nittany Lions Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99 / Fanatics

Tennessee Volunteers - Buy your Vols Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Tennessee Volunteers Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99
Tennessee Volunteers Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99 / Fanatics

Texas Longhorns - Buy your Texas Longhorns Nike Air Max Solo Sneaker

Texas Longhorns Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99
Texas Longhorns Nike Unisex Air Max Solo Shoes, $109.99 / Fanatics

These are sure to be a hit for any fan, make sure you pick up your pair and represent this season. For all other NCAA gear, check out the Fanatics NCAA collection.

Published |Modified
Kilty Cleary

KILTY CLEARY

Home/Business Feed Page