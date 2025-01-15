Colossal Biosciences Scores $200 Million, Bringing Woolly Mammoths Closer to the End Zone
De-extinction company Colossal Biosciences has raised $200 million in a Series C funding round, bringing its total capital to nearly $500 million and boosting its valuation to over $10 billion. This positions the company as a "decacorn" in the biotech sector. While the financial numbers are impressive, this funding round also highlights notable ties between Colossal and professional sports, suggesting potential intersections between biotech innovation and athletic performance.
"We are beyond thrilled to partner with TWG Global with their depth of diversified experience," Ben Lamm, Colossal co-founder and CEO told Sports Illustrated. "This support allows us to accelerate our technology advancements, increase the speed of applying our toolkit to conservation, and expand our de-extinction species targets."
Mark Walter, founder of TWG Global, is a key player in the sports world with significant stakes in major franchises. He serves as part-owner and Chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, holds an investment in the Los Angeles Lakers, and has a share in Chelsea Football Club. Walter's influence also stretches into motorsports; in November 2024, TWG Global teamed up with General Motors and Formula One to debut the Cadillac Formula 1 Team. His latest investment in Colossal Biosciences further diversifies his extensive portfolio.
Another partner at TWG Global is Thomas Tull, a part owner of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers and the MLB's New York Yankees. His involvement further solidifies the link between Colossal and the professional sports world.
Aside from sports owners, several star-studded celebrity athletes have thrown their support behind Colossal, including multi-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and legendary golf icon Tiger Woods, who lend their star power to the company's mission of bringing back extinct species like the woolly mammoth, the dodo, and the Tasmanian tiger.
This infusion of capital will fuel Colossal's ambitious research and development efforts, pushing the boundaries of genetic engineering and species de-extinction. With the backing of influential figures from the world of sports and beyond, Colossal is poised to make significant strides in its quest to reshape the natural world, potentially bringing back creatures that have been absent from the planet for millennia. It seems the dream of seeing a woolly mammoth score a touchdown (figuratively, of course) may be closer than we think.
