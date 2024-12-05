Paulina Gretzky teases new venture in sleek black crop top and jeans
Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, is cooking up something big.
The media personality, 35, has over a million followers on Instagram and shared an image to her Instagram story on Wednesday, December 4 that hinted at a new venture.
Paulina — who is married to golf pro Dustin Johnson — previously showcased her musical talent by singing Sarah McLachlan’s “I Will Remember You” at a Heritage Classic hockey game November 22, 2003, and highlighted the office of Spirit Music Group in her recent story. Spirit is a music publishing company that reps artists as diverse as Chaka Khan, Ingrid Michaelson, and Salt & Pepa.
“Can’t wait to share what I’ve been up to,” she wrote in the caption of an image that's been captured by The New York Post.
Paulina also tagged singer-songwriter Tyler Reeve in the story, seemingly implying that they are collaborating on a new musical project with Spirit.
She also shared a photo, captured by Sportskeeda, of herself posing with Reeve and fellow musicians Trannie Anderson and Chris Young. Reeve is already represented by the publisher.
Paulina and Johnson have been married since April 23, 2022. They wed in Tennessee after being engaged for nearly 10 years.
They have two children together, sons Tatum Gretzky Johnson, 9, and River Jones Johnson, 7.
