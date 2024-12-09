The surprising partnership that the Yankees, The Red Sox, and Manchester City have in common
The rivalry between the Yankees and the Red Sox is legendary — but there’s one thing both teams, and their fans, have come to agree on.
The Bostonian and the New York teams have both developed partnerships with PULSE+ natural spring water, and fans from Beantown to the Big Apple have been eagerly purchasing the branded bottles — available at Walgreens, Duane Reade and grab-and-go markets — to show their support. Together, these U.S. partnerships position PULSE+ as a hydration leader, meeting the rigorous standards of both athletes and fans.
For years, sugary sports drinks dominated the field, marketed as the go-to for quick energy and replenishment for both athletes and fans. As sports science evolved, research has shown these drinks, often loaded with sugars and artificial ingredients, may hinder rather than help sustained hydration and overall health. As it continues to evolve, the biohacking world chases next-level methods to optimize the body—from complex supplements to advanced hydration formulas. Yet, despite these new methods, the simple truth remains: nothing surpasses the original source of sustenance—water.
PULSE+ sources its spring water directly from protected natural reserves, where it is sheltered from industrial pollutants. Originating from deep within the fertile landscapes of Pennsylvania, this water flows through mineral-rich terrain, picking up essential elements naturally.
In addition to the Yankees and Red Sox, PULSE+ has become the official hydration partner of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, providing fans and athletes with access to high-quality hydration tailored to an immersive sports experience. The phenomenon isn’t limited to the U.S., either — collaborations with premier clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea in the UK, as well as PSG, Olympique Lyonnais in France more, are an objective measure of PULSE+’s commitment to authentic, health-driven hydration that meets the exacting standards of elite international athletes and fans of the world’s biggest brands in some of the world’s most celebrated arenas.
PULSE+ represents a sophisticated approach to hydration that aligns with the needs of athletes, fans, and wellness enthusiasts alike. Through strategic partnerships, a commitment to clean spring water, and health-driven product enhancements, PULSE+ has established itself as a leader in sports hydration. Its presence across U.S. and European sports venues underscores the brand’s dedication to high standards, setting an example for the industry as a whole and offering a model for what hydration can mean in the world of modern sports. No matter what team you root for, one hydration solution is winning the day.
