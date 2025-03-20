The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady awkwardly rides giant goat in new DICK'S Sporting Goods ad

An obvious ode to Brady's status as the NFL GOAT quarterback, the new ad with YouTube star IShowSpeed might be trying a little too hard.

Matthew Graham

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Every brand is trying to keep up with the younger generation and those coveted demographics.

So apparently too is the 49-year-old NFL GOAT quarterback Tom Brady.

In a new ad for DICK'S Sporting Goods, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion appears on a giant goat interacting with IShowSeed. The YouTube star is the "host" throughout the spot, with other guests including polarizing NBA star Kevin Durant, Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee, and future NFL two-way threat Travis Hunter.

RELATED: Brady's ex Gisele Bundchen enjoys baby-less boat day smooching Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The current FOX Sports No. 1 NFL analyst closes the ad rolling in on literally a monstrous billy goat as IShowSpeed and a "split-up" Hunter, now doubled, wonder what he's doing there since they thought he retired. "Billy needs cleats," Brady retorts.

RELATED: Tom Brady's 'ugly' $740k gold watch stirs heated debate with Super Bowl viewers

Tom Brady
DICK'S Sporting Goods/YouTube

Billy then munches on a sneaker, where Gisele Bundchen's ex-husband adds, "You're right Billy. These do bring out my eyes."

Ummm, ok. The Michigan Wolverines alum has three teenage children, so much like most dads, and apparently the DICK'S Sporting Goods ad execs with the younger demo, maybe even the GOAT is trying too hard to relate to his own kids by thinking this was actually funny. Or maybe the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB can blame his people.

Tom Brady
Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anyway, as many brands have learned the hard way, just because you have a YouTube star in an ad, it doesn't guarantee it'll hit the mark.

Check it out and decide for yourself.

Tom Brady
Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business