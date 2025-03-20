Tom Brady awkwardly rides giant goat in new DICK'S Sporting Goods ad
Every brand is trying to keep up with the younger generation and those coveted demographics.
So apparently too is the 49-year-old NFL GOAT quarterback Tom Brady.
In a new ad for DICK'S Sporting Goods, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion appears on a giant goat interacting with IShowSeed. The YouTube star is the "host" throughout the spot, with other guests including polarizing NBA star Kevin Durant, Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee, and future NFL two-way threat Travis Hunter.
The current FOX Sports No. 1 NFL analyst closes the ad rolling in on literally a monstrous billy goat as IShowSpeed and a "split-up" Hunter, now doubled, wonder what he's doing there since they thought he retired. "Billy needs cleats," Brady retorts.
Billy then munches on a sneaker, where Gisele Bundchen's ex-husband adds, "You're right Billy. These do bring out my eyes."
Ummm, ok. The Michigan Wolverines alum has three teenage children, so much like most dads, and apparently the DICK'S Sporting Goods ad execs with the younger demo, maybe even the GOAT is trying too hard to relate to his own kids by thinking this was actually funny. Or maybe the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB can blame his people.
Anyway, as many brands have learned the hard way, just because you have a YouTube star in an ad, it doesn't guarantee it'll hit the mark.
Check it out and decide for yourself.