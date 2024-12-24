Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders heat up the holiday season in revealing Santa-themed outfits
It's the holiday season, and several members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are celebrating Christmas Eve in style.
The squad of Kleine Powell, Lea Tunnell, and Megan McElaney shared a post on Instagram on December 24 and rocked some incredible outfits on top of it. The trio wore matching Santa-themed cheerleader uniforms, which had the classic Christmas white fur sequenced around the attire. Powell included the following caption with the photo:
"I want these 2 under my Christmas tree!!"
It didn't take long for the girls combined 200K followers to flood the comments section with compliments and holiday cheer.
"Merry Christmas to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders I wish you many happy returns and blessings on Christmas Eve," wrote one person.
A second person gushed, "Still my fav trio!!"
"Christmas ANGELS," wrote a third person.
RELATED: Kylie Dickson, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have fun in sizzling ‘Santa Baby’ unis
While the trio of cheerleaders, who are featured in the popular Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, are in good spirits, they did have to recently issue a warning to the team's large fanbase. That's because scammers were attempting to use some of the cheerleaders' identities to capture personal information from their fans.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a huge victory over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers. Despite the win, Dem Boys will be missing the 2024 playoffs and continuing their long absence from the Super Bowl, a streak that dates back to 1996.
