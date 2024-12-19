Hanna Cavinder flexes toned abs in bikini bombshell pics from Hawaii
Hanna Cavinder has been staying in the spotlight since announcing her return to the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team for her final year of eligibility.
Cavinder has been supporting her boyfriend, Georgia football star Carson Beck, during his season, but now she's back on the court with twin sister Haley.
But, with an active summer and busy season kicking into full swing, Hanna needed some quality R&R, so she hit the beaches of Hawaii and blessed her 952,000 Instagram followers with a photodump from the Maui.
Hanna simply captioned the photos, "aloha."
Leading up to her final season at Miami, Cavinder had been proudly repping her new boyfriend, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, with some incredible custom fits and getting a little spicier with her fair share of crop tops and miniskirts.
Over the summer, Hanna and Beck went IG official after social media sleuths spotted them getting cozy over Fourth of July weekend in a series of TikToks.
Earlier this year, the Cavinder Twins announced they would be returning to the University of Miami after a year away from the court.
They had previously announced intentions to retire from basketball to focus on other ventures outside of basketball but ultimately decided to return to Miami for their own Last Dance in their fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility.
Haley was initially committed to playing for TCU in her final season, but after Hanna revealed her intentions to return to college basketball, Haley de-committed and the twins decided to take their talents to South Beach together.
