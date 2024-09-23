A'ja Wilson dazzles in two-piece red number upon accepting WNBA MVP honor
WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson certainly isn’t resting on her laurels. Today, the Las Vegas Aces center was named WNBA MVP for the third time. She was voted unanimously, making her the second unanimous MVP winner in WNBA history — the first was Houston Comets guard Cynthia Cooper in 1997.
Upon her arrival to a presser, Wilson looked equal parts fabulous and professional, as she slayed in a two-piece red suit, looking vibrant as she accepted the award. As she received the prestigious honor, she thanked the fans, who she credited for motivating her throughout the season, and expressed hope that she can do the same for those who have tapped in.
"I hope the fans know that I see every message, every TikTok they make," said Wilson in her acceptance speech. "The fact that anything I do gives another person and another Black girl the small bit of hope, that's what keeps me going."
This past WNBA regular season proved successful for Wilson, who averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game throughout.
Following her win, Wilson gave a heartfelt speech to her Aces teammates, letting them know she is not leaving their side.
“I hope you guys know that this trophy is nothing without y’all,” Wilson said. “We’ve been through the ringer – and we gon’ continue to go through the ringer – but one thing y’all don’t ever have to worry about is A’ja going anywhere.”
As Wilson makes history, fans can expect to continue to arrive to the playoff games dressed like a million bucks. Especially as she quite literally won big in Vegas!
