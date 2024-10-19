The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Andraya Carter shines in WNBA Finals fit with championship bling

ESPN's Andraya Carter is ready to witness the potential crowning of a WNBA Finals champion with an iced out, shimmering black fit.

Josh Sanchez

Andraya Carter on ESPN's College GameDay before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Connecticut Huskies.
Andraya Carter on ESPN's College GameDay before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Connecticut Huskies. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Andraya Carter has quickly established herself as one of the most respected basketball analysts at ESPN and has received high-profile gigs as a result.

For her latest assignment, Carter was called on for the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

It was a perfect fit, in more ways than one.

MORE: Sabrina Ionescu wears ‘Ice Queen’ fit for WNBA Finals Game 4 pregame

Carter pulled up to the WNBA Countdown desk in a form-fitting black dress that was iced out with enough shine for a champion.

Andraya Carter, ESPN, WNBA
espnW/X

That's how you show up for primetime.

MORE: Napheesa Collier's leggy WNBA Finals bubble skirt fit turns heads

Earlier this year, Carter helped cover the NBA Finals alongside Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, and Richard Jefferson.

Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwumike, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, ESPN, NBA Finals
Andraya Carter/Instagra

Carter is becoming one of the new faces at ESPN and signed a historic multi-year extension with the Worldwide Leader in late 2023.

"Covering this great game, discussing talented players and teams all across the country, and spending time in arenas with fans are all things I will never take for granted," Carter told Front Office Sports after signing the deal.

She previously worked for the SEC Network and handled coverage for the NBA G League and the 2023 NBA Draft.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank

Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie

Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand

Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin

Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion