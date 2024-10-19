Andraya Carter shines in WNBA Finals fit with championship bling
Andraya Carter has quickly established herself as one of the most respected basketball analysts at ESPN and has received high-profile gigs as a result.
For her latest assignment, Carter was called on for the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.
It was a perfect fit, in more ways than one.
Carter pulled up to the WNBA Countdown desk in a form-fitting black dress that was iced out with enough shine for a champion.
That's how you show up for primetime.
Earlier this year, Carter helped cover the NBA Finals alongside Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, and Richard Jefferson.
Carter is becoming one of the new faces at ESPN and signed a historic multi-year extension with the Worldwide Leader in late 2023.
"Covering this great game, discussing talented players and teams all across the country, and spending time in arenas with fans are all things I will never take for granted," Carter told Front Office Sports after signing the deal.
She previously worked for the SEC Network and handled coverage for the NBA G League and the 2023 NBA Draft.
