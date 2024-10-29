Angel Reese, Alix Earle link with fashion show glam, kissy face selfie
The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards were held on October 28, 2024 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and the stars were out.
WNBA sensation Angel Reese, fresh off of her record-breaking season, was among those in attendance.
Angel showed up to the event in a brand new "Blonde Barbie" look that turned heads.
MORE: Angel Reese debuts 'Blonde Barbie' with dramatic makeover for red carpet look
During the event, Reese linked with NFL WAG Alix Earle, who is dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, for an epic, glammed-up selfie.
It's the duo we didn't know that we needed.
Olympic champion Suni Lee was also among those who were in attendance for the star-studded affair.
MORE: Sunisa Lee surprises in plunging sheer-lace dress when furry coat drops down
It was just the latest major appearance for Angel Reese, who is one of the most marketable stars in the WNBA since entering the league.
During the WNBA preseason, Angel appeared at the Met Gala after announcing her decision to enter the draft on the cover of Vogue.
She even jetted off to Paris for the Summer Olympics and attended the pre-Olympic Louis Vuitton party. That party gave the world the link-up that no one knew they needed when Angel rubbed shoulders with Grammy winner Tyla.
The only thing to slow her down was a wrist injury that required surgery and prematurely ended her rookie campaign.
Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Now, we'll have to wait until January 2025 when Unrivaled tips off in Miami to see Reese return to the court.
