Angel Reese debuts 'Blonde Barbie' with dramatic makeover for red carpet look
Angel Reese did not only emerge as a WNBA superstar during her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, she established herself as a force in the fashion industry.
During the WNBA preseason, Angel appeared at the Met Gala after announcing her decision to enter the draft on the cover of Vogue.
She even jetted off to Paris for the Summer Olympics and attended the pre-Olympic Louis Vuitton party. That party gave the world the link-up that no one knew they needed when Angel rubbed shoulders with Grammy winner Tyla.
MORE: Angel Reese drops ab-revealing Reebok selfie, weekend motivation
Now, she's making her mark on the fashion world once again with a dramatic makeover on the red carpet of the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Angel debuted her new "Blonde Barbie" look.
MORE: Angel Reese's 2-word reaction to Kyle Kuzma gf Winnie Harlow's zebra fit
Angel Reese just cannot miss.
Reese's historic season came to a premature end, but she still made a major impact on the WNBA.
MORE: Angel Reese gifted custom chain by special brand partner for historic season
Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Now, we'll have to wait until January 2025 when Unrivaled tips off in Miami to see Reese return to the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal