Angel Reese iced out in elegant fit, gold Chanel bag at F1 Abu Dhabi GP
WNBA star Angel Reese has made her mark as a fashion icon throughout her rookie season with the Chicago Sky.
It all started when she announced her WNBA Draft decision in Vogue and attended the Met Gala the day before a preseason game. Over the summer, she attended a Louis Vuitton party in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics and even pulled up to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
After a brief NFL tour that included stops to watch the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, her hometown Baltimore Ravens in Maryland, and a return to Chicago to take in some Bears action, Reese has been frequenting NBA games and sitting courtside.
MORE: Gabby Thomas, Angel Reese link up, pose for epic pic in must-see fits
This weekend, Angel is back on the move and living the fast life.
She jetted off to Abu Dhabi to take in the F1 Abu Dhabi GP at the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. She pulled up in one of her stunning signature looks, with plenty of jewelry and a shiny gold Chanel bag.
MORE: Angel Reese shares seductive selfie in lingerie nightie
The seats weren't too bad either.
Life is good when you're Angel Reese.
As for the basketball side of things, Reese's record-setting rookie campaign came to a premature end after a season-ending wrist injury.
She'll be returning to the court in January 2025 as part of the newly launched Unrivaled 3x3 league in Miami.
