The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese stuns in Louis Vuitton bikini alongside A'ja Wilson

WNBA superstar Angel Reese and league MVP A'ja Wilson stunned in a classic covershoot, with the Chicago Sky standout also rocking a Louis Vuitton bikini.

Josh Sanchez

WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.
WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

WNBA superstars A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese's seasons may have ended, but they're still crushing the headlines with a recent Wall Street Journal profile.

The two women stood alongside each other with an epic photoshoot.

MORE: Angel Reese praises Sunisa Lee 'beauty' rocking amazing fits together

As part of the photoshoot, Reese also rocked a Louis Vuitton bikini top.

As part of the issue, A'ja Wilson, who won the league's MVP award this season, also praised the rookie and her game.

“I saw a little bit of myself in her. No matter what I do, I’m going to make sure that I go all out and give it 100%. I saw the motor that she has and was like oh yeah, that’s young A’ja for sure," Wilson said.

Despite her season being cut short by a wrist injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.

Expect to see both Reese and Wilson will continue to be among the top players in the year and most dominant bigs for years to come.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game

Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit

Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look

Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out

Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion