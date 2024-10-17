Angel Reese stuns in Louis Vuitton bikini alongside A'ja Wilson
WNBA superstars A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese's seasons may have ended, but they're still crushing the headlines with a recent Wall Street Journal profile.
The two women stood alongside each other with an epic photoshoot.
MORE: Angel Reese praises Sunisa Lee 'beauty' rocking amazing fits together
As part of the photoshoot, Reese also rocked a Louis Vuitton bikini top.
As part of the issue, A'ja Wilson, who won the league's MVP award this season, also praised the rookie and her game.
“I saw a little bit of myself in her. No matter what I do, I’m going to make sure that I go all out and give it 100%. I saw the motor that she has and was like oh yeah, that’s young A’ja for sure," Wilson said.
Despite her season being cut short by a wrist injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Expect to see both Reese and Wilson will continue to be among the top players in the year and most dominant bigs for years to come.
