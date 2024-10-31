Chloe Kitts drops highly-anticipated South Carolina glam photos
Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team are gearing up for their national championship defense this season.
After losing star center Kamilla Cardoso to the WNBA, the Gamecocks are still loaded with talent thanks to players like MiLaysia Fulwiley, Raven Johnson, Te-Hina Paopao, and Bree Hall.
We could also see a breakout year for junior forward Chloe Kitts, who saw vast improvement during her sophomore campaign, averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Kitts has become a fan favorite during her time on the squad and with increased opportunities she could make a major splash.
Ahead of her junior campaign, Kitts shared a series of photos from South Carolina's media day with a glammed-up look showing she is ready for the bright lights.
In the national championship game against Caitlin Clark and Iowa, Kitts stepped up to record her sixth double-double of the season in only seven minutes.
That performance opened the eyes to everyone watching that she will be a major problem for opponents once the minutes increase. That time should come during the 2024-25 campaign.
Kitts, who starred at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, was the No. 17 overall recruit in the Class of 2023. Along with her success at South Carolina, she helped USA basketball win gold in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship and gold in the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup.
It will be exciting to see what Chloe does next.
