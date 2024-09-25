Coco Gauff rocks beautiful Chinese garb after touring Great Wall
U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff is overseas preparing for the China Open, but before beginning play she embarked on an immersive cultural experience to soak in some of the beauty Beijing has to offer.
Gauff, who is ranked No. 6 in the world, has been documenting her travels on social media.
She shared video touring the Great Wall of China, joking that she "rented the Great Wall all to myself."
It's a remarkable view and really puts into perspective just how massive the structure is.
Gauff's video shows why the Great Wall of China is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.
After touring the Great Wall, Coco and men's World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz went into Beijing to kick it with the locals and try on some traditional Chinese garb.
Coco was fitted with a gorgeous flowing qipao, which is a traditional formal mandarin gown.
Alcaraz wore a more fitted and tailored changshan with an intricate dragon design.
While the top tennis players in the world show up to Beijing for the tournament, which is a WTA 1000 (masters) event, the opportunity to dive deep into the Chinese culture is equally as rewarding.
Coco is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will begin play on Thursday, September 26, against Clara Burel of France in the Round of 64.
Alcaraz, meanwhile, is the No. 2 seed and will face France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the Round of 32 on Wednesday night.
