Coco Gauff rocks beautiful Chinese garb after touring Great Wall

Tennis star Coco Gauff is in Beijing for the China Open, and is getting an immersive cultural experience with a tour of the Great Wall of China and a traditional qipao.

Josh Sanchez

Fans hold out tennis balls for Coco Gauff to sign after her practice at the Cincinnati Open.
Fans hold out tennis balls for Coco Gauff to sign after her practice at the Cincinnati Open. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff is overseas preparing for the China Open, but before beginning play she embarked on an immersive cultural experience to soak in some of the beauty Beijing has to offer.

Gauff, who is ranked No. 6 in the world, has been documenting her travels on social media.

She shared video touring the Great Wall of China, joking that she "rented the Great Wall all to myself."

Coco Gauff, tennis, Great Wall of China
Coco Gauff/Instagram
Coco Gauff, tennis, Great Wall of Chin
Coco Gauff/Instagram

It's a remarkable view and really puts into perspective just how massive the structure is.

Gauff's video shows why the Great Wall of China is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

Coco Gauff, tennis, Great Wall of China
Coco Gauff/Instagram

After touring the Great Wall, Coco and men's World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz went into Beijing to kick it with the locals and try on some traditional Chinese garb.

Coco was fitted with a gorgeous flowing qipao, which is a traditional formal mandarin gown.

Coco Gauff, Tennis
Coco Gauff/Instagram
Coco Gauff, tennis
Coco Gauff/Instagram
Coco Gauff, tennis
Coco Gauff/Instagram

Alcaraz wore a more fitted and tailored changshan with an intricate dragon design.

While the top tennis players in the world show up to Beijing for the tournament, which is a WTA 1000 (masters) event, the opportunity to dive deep into the Chinese culture is equally as rewarding.

Coco is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will begin play on Thursday, September 26, against Clara Burel of France in the Round of 64.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is the No. 2 seed and will face France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the Round of 32 on Wednesday night.

