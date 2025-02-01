Coco Gauff flexes abs in Unrivaled photo with WNBA star
The inaugural season of the groundbreaking Unrivaled women's basketball league is off to a hot start, with games delivering some high-paced action for the fans.
Because of it's success, several top athletes from around the sports world have pulled up to Miami to catch a live game.
Among them was American tennis star Coco Gauff, who was an early investor in the league.
MORE: Coco Gauff hilariously shows bathroom hack for Australian Open bodysuit kit
Gauff was spotted courtside on the broadcast and gave an interview during the game to highlight the energetic atmosphere and quality of the venue.
After the game, Gauff was kicking it with some WNBA stars like Aaliyah Boston, who shared a photo on social media. Gaff looked stunning in a two-piece denim fit showing off her abs.
MORE: Angel Reese slays in sassy schoolgirl Unrivaled pregame fit
MORE: Coco Gauff's 2025 Australian Open kit turns heads with backless look
That is how you rock the denim.
The No. 3-ranked Gauff recently played in the Australian Open in Melbourne before falling to Paula Badosa of Spain in the quarterfinals.
The Unrivaled season continues on Saturday with a full slate of games before wrapping up Week 3 on Monday night in primetime.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen