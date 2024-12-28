Coco Gauff debuts new hairstyle ahead of 2025 tennis season
American tennis sensation Coco Gauff enters the 2025 season as the No. 3-ranked player in the world after finishing off her 2024 campaign by defeating China's Qinwen Zheng in the WTA Finals.
Gauff will begin the new season against Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the United Cup, which is taking place in Perth, Australia.
To celebrate the next chapter of her career, Gauff is debuting a new hairstyle for the tournament.
MORE: Coco Gauff stuns in glam look, elegant high-slit dress for WTA Finals
The 20-year-old shared her new look on social media, ditching her signature box braids and ponytail with new braids that transition into loose waves that are then wrapped into a fashionable side bun.
The look is giving star power.
MORE: Coco Gauff wins Olympic pin trading lottery with gift from Snoop Dogg
If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. And Coco will be trying to kick off the 2025 season the way she finished up 2024.
MORE: Coco Gauff rocks beautiful Chinese garb after touring Great Wall
Gauff's meeting with Fernandez kicks off Saturday's slate of matches (Sunday in Australia) in the USA vs. Canada showdown. USA will then face Croatia on New Year's Eve as Group A play wraps up.
At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Coco served as a flagbearer alongside NBA star LeBron James for the Opening Ceremony. Gauff, who was making her first Olympic appearance, became the youngest flagbearer and first tennis player to receive the honor.
She continues to break down barriers and will aim to continue adding to her resume this season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve