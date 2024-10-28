The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos shares adorable R&R baby pic of Margaret

Though Sunday's game may not have been the most fulfilling, Sarah Jane Ramos was enjoying some downtime.

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during warmups before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during warmups before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Following a less-than-fulfilling Dallas Cowboys game, Sarah Jane Ramos — the fiancée of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — is enjoying some R&R. And she’s brought an adorable guest along with her.

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Today, Ramos shared a photo to her Instagram Story featuring her and Dak’s 9-month-old baby girl, Margaret. In the photo, Margaret is seen seated atop a bed dressed with ivory sheets. She is smiling, wearing a cozy pink robe and playing with her green Jellycat toy.

Sarah Jane Ramos 2024
Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott's daughter Margaret Jane Rose enjoys some R&R with her Jellycat toy. / Instagram / Sarah Jane Ramos

This past month has been a major one for Sarah, Prescott, and Margaret. Earlier this month, Prescott announced that he and Sarah are now engaged — and are bringing their little family closer together.

During a press conference, Prescott revealed how he managed to pull off magical proposal. He shared that he tricked Sarah into thinking they were going golfing.

"I had the ring in a fake golf ball,” Prescott said. “I dropped it. She almost hit it. I'm just glad she said yeah. Super, super blessed and happy. Thankful for this family I've started."

Good thing Sarah didn’t hit the ball. According to US Weekly, the ring has a price tag of $1 million and is decked out in 10-karat diamonds and gold.

Talk about a rock!

