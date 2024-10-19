The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos rocks Fendi minidress at engagement party

Sarah Jane Ramos was stunning in her white Fendi minidress and knee-high boots at her engagement party with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott asked Sarah Jane Ramos his fiancée during the team's bye week and officially announced their engagement on social media Friday afternoon.

The 2023 NFL MVP runner-up proposed to Sarah Jane with a massive 10-carat emerald-cut engagement ring valued at $1 million.

Congratulations poured out on social media and the couple celebrated their big news with a special engagement party.

As you may have expected, the bride-to-be looked stunning.

Sarah Jane pulled up to the celebration in a white Fendi minidress complimented by knee-high boots.

File this under: Things you love to see.

Prescott and Ramos first linked up in September 2023. On February 29, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named MJ Rose.

Sarah Jane Ramos, Dak Prescott
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagra

So, you can say it has been quite the year for Prescott, who signed a record-setting four-year deal worth $240 million, including an average annual value of $60 million, in the offseason.

Life is good.

