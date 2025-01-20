Devonta Smith rocks custom Allen Iverson-inspired Reebok cleats in Eagles win
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game against the division-rival Washington Commanders by holding off the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.
It was a snowy game in Philly, but the Eagles offense was still on fire thanks to the legs of Saquon Barkley.
The passing game left a lot to be desired, with Barkley, Dallas Goedert, and Devonta Smith tying for the team lead in receptions with four. While Smith's stats didn't jump off of the charts, his cleats did.
For the big game, Smith was rocking custom “Eagles” Reebok Answer 4-inspired cleats.
That is an incredible way to pay tribute to a local legend.
Iverson played for the Philadelphia 76ers from 1996-2006, earning the 2001 NBA MVP Award during his first stint with the team. Iverson, a four-time NBA scoring champion and three-time NBA steals leader, was an 11-time All-Star throughout his career.
"The Answer" finished his NBA career averaging 26.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.
With the win, the Eagles are just one win away from reaching Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9. They will welcome the Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26, with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. ET.
