Draya Michele rocks sporty Adidas dress to support Rockets bf Jalen Green
Draya Michele continues to show her support for boyfriend Jalen Green, whose stellar play for the Houston Rockets landed him a blockbuster extension before the start of the NBA season
Draya, 39, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap.
Draya, 39, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap.
The couple brushed the negative attention to the side and made it clear that the haters would not get between them. "We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff," Draya told TMZ at the time. "We block it out and mind our business."
This week, Draya again pulled up to support Jalen and she was rocking a form-fitting, sporty Adidas dress.
In the photos shared on Instagram, Draya showed off the fit a few days after the game, with Jalen Green making a small cameo in the background.
This is just further evidence that Draya Michele can't miss.
Up next for Jalen Green and the Rockets is a Thursday night showdown in Texas against the Dallas Mavericks.
We'll have to see what Draya pulls up with next.
