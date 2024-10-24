The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Emma Raducanu all smiles in white tennis fit, workouts despite injury

Tennis star Emma Raducanu was all smiles in the gym and on the practice courts in an all white fit after her withdrawal from the Hong Kong Open.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu burst onto the scene at just 18 years old after winning the U.S. Open. She immediately became an international star and landed high-profile endorsements from top brands like Tiffany & Co., Dior, Porsche, Nike, and many more.

Unfortunately, she has battled multiple injuries since then and has yet to win another major title.

Most recently, Raducanu was forced to withdraw from the Hong Kong Open due to a lingering foot injury as the WTA Asian swing continues.

Despite the string of injuries, the 21-year-old Raducanu has kept a positive spirit and recently shared a highlight reel of her recovery where she is all smiles on and off the court.

Raducanu has stayed busy in the gym and on the practice courts as she works to get back in form.

"Whilst my foot is making good progress, I need a little more time before I am match fit," Raducanu wrote on X about her withdrawal from the tournament.

"I hope to be able to come back and play this tournament in the future."

Raducanu has not played a match since September 21 when she sprained ligaments in her foot during a quarterfinal match against Daria Kasatkina at the Korea Open.

The Hong Kong Open will begin on Monday, October 28.

