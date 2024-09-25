The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas flaunts toned abs in courtside crop top at Liberty game

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas took her gold medal flair courtside with a stunning crop top flexing her toned abs courtside at the New York Liberty game.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
In this story:

Gabby Thomas became a worldwide star over the summer with an incredible showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The USA track star put on a show with three gold medals throughout the games.

Thomas won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter.

Since then, she's been having the time of her life, living it up on the pickleball court and even taking in some WNBA action alongside fellow Olympic hero Simone Biles.

LOOK: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas pose for epic photo

Thomas said it was her first-ever WNBA game when she pulled up to see Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, and she vowed to return for another game after enjoying the experience.

She made good on her promise on Tuesday night when she sat courtside on CeLiberty Row at the Barclays Center for the New York Liberty's playoff showdown against the Atlanta Dream. The crowd went wild when Thomas was shown on the jumbotron.

Gabby Thomas, USA track and field, Olympics
SSN_Liberty/X
Gabby Thomas, Paris Olympics, USA track and field
SSN_Liberty/X

Thomas is in New York City for this week's inaugural Athlos NYC event featuring some of the best talent in women's track and field. The event takes place on Thursday, September 26.

Gabby Thomas, USA track and field
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas, USA track and field
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

While she excels in the sport, Thomas is a fascinating person off of the track.

She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.

Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Casual chic: Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game

Vs. sleek Gabby: Gabby Williams’ unreal high-slit, midriff WNBA playoff fit won the day

Anything but ordinary: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals shocking hidden talent

Ahhh: Livvy Dunne does tearjerker ‘love’ song routine for LSU gymnastics

Girl power: Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union bring it on in new selfie

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion