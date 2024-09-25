Gabby Thomas flaunts toned abs in courtside crop top at Liberty game
Gabby Thomas became a worldwide star over the summer with an incredible showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The USA track star put on a show with three gold medals throughout the games.
Thomas won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter.
Since then, she's been having the time of her life, living it up on the pickleball court and even taking in some WNBA action alongside fellow Olympic hero Simone Biles.
Thomas said it was her first-ever WNBA game when she pulled up to see Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, and she vowed to return for another game after enjoying the experience.
She made good on her promise on Tuesday night when she sat courtside on CeLiberty Row at the Barclays Center for the New York Liberty's playoff showdown against the Atlanta Dream. The crowd went wild when Thomas was shown on the jumbotron.
Thomas is in New York City for this week's inaugural Athlos NYC event featuring some of the best talent in women's track and field. The event takes place on Thursday, September 26.
While she excels in the sport, Thomas is a fascinating person off of the track.
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.
Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
