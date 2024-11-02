Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in miniskirt, matching crop top jacket in NYC
Gabby Thomas continues to pop up at sporting events across the country. The Olympic champion won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter at the 2024 Paris Games.
Since then, she's been having the time of her life, living it up on the pickleball court, hitting the beach in eye-popping bikinis, and even flexing her abs courtside at WNBA games.
Gabby also flaunted a stellar fit on ESPN College GameDay in Austin for her alma mater, the University of Texas, flaunting her legs in some Daisy Dukes and cowgirl boots.
She followed that up with another leggy look at the Formula 1 race in Austin the following day.
Now, she's back in the spotlight for another major event. Gabby will be serving as the Grand Marshal of the New York City Marathon this weekend. She revealed the news in a crop top jacket with a matching miniskirt.
To kick off her duties as Grand Marshal, Gabby was getting the vibes up in NYC on Friday night.
While Thomas burst onto the world scene because of her skills on the track, she is equally as impressive off of it.
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing. Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
The 26.2-mile New York City Marathon will be held on Sunday, November 3, beginning at 8:00 am ET on Staten Island. The race runs through all five boroughs of New York City.
