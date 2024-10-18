Gabby Williams rocks tube top, Louis Vuitton belt to receive major honor
It's been an incredible year for American-French basketball star Gabby Williams.
After representing France in the 2024 Paris Olympics with one of the best performances at the Summer Games, Williams returned to the WNBA to play for the Seattle Storm and instantly became a WNBA fashion all-star.
After the WNBA season, she returned to France to play for Fenerbahce to cap off her amazing run.
Williams and Fenerbahce won the FIBA Europe SuperCup Women's championship, and Williams was named the MVP.
Now that the season is over, Williams has received another major honor.
Williams was named the Alain Gilles Trophy winner for her accomplishments in 2024. The annual award is presented to the French Basketball Player of the Year. The award was previously won by NBA all-stars Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert.
When being presented with her award, Williams had to keep the 2024 trend going with a standout fit.
She rocked a layered tube top, a Louis Vuitton belt, and some fresh Jordans.
What a perfect way to cap off the year.
It will be exciting to see what Williams can accomplish next in 2025.
