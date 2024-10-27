Gabrielle Union's leggy, low-cut dress steals show at D-Wade statue unveiling
Gabrielle Union was front and center on Sunday evening as the Miami Heat honored Dwyane Wade with his statue outside of the Kaseya Center.
Union, who is married to the Heat legend, stole the show with her stunning dress for the event.
She rocked a low-cut blouse and skirt that caught everyone's attention. Gabrielle was sitting in the front row alongside D-Wade's daughter, Zaya.
MORE: A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo dating rumors reignite with 'date' at D-Wade event
Gabrielle shared a series of videos on social media showing off the stunning dress.
MORE: Gabrielle Union posts tropical 'bare' shower photo for summer throwback
You know you're sizzling when you need a personal fan.
MORE: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade dazzle at party to kick off Statue Unveiling
Gabrielle and D-Wade began dating in 2008. They were married in Miami on August 30, 2014, and she became the stepmother of his three children, Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier.
Wade also has full custody of his nephew, Dahveon Morris.
On November 7, 2018, Gabrielle and Wade welcomed their daughter, Kaavia James Wade, via surrogate.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WNBA > NBA: Cameron Brink outshines NBA stars in all-black, knee-high boots fit
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Speaking of: Ciara shows love to fit that’s another Russell Wilson ex-NFL team color
Rom-com reality: Suni Lee shares flirty date night look in designer glasses
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand