Gabrielle Union's leggy, low-cut dress steals show at D-Wade statue unveiling

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had his statue unveiled on Sunday evening, but it was wife Gabrielle Union's stunning fit that stole the show.

Josh Sanchez

In this story:

Gabrielle Union was front and center on Sunday evening as the Miami Heat honored Dwyane Wade with his statue outside of the Kaseya Center.

Union, who is married to the Heat legend, stole the show with her stunning dress for the event.

She rocked a low-cut blouse and skirt that caught everyone's attention. Gabrielle was sitting in the front row alongside D-Wade's daughter, Zaya.

Gabrielle shared a series of videos on social media showing off the stunning dress.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat statue ceremony
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat statue ceremony
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat statue ceremony
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat statue ceremony
You know you're sizzling when you need a personal fan.

Gabrielle and D-Wade began dating in 2008. They were married in Miami on August 30, 2014, and she became the stepmother of his three children, Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier.

Wade also has full custody of his nephew, Dahveon Morris.

On November 7, 2018, Gabrielle and Wade welcomed their daughter, Kaavia James Wade, via surrogate.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

JOSH SANCHEZ

