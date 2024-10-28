Genie Bouchard shares jaw-dropping 'Clueless' fit in thigh-high stockings
Genie Bouchard is showing no signs of slowing down. The tennis pro and rising pickleball influencer has been on a hot streak with her stellar fits taking over the 'Gram.
We've seen Genie dropping some stunning NYC selfies in a miniskirt and boots, and other casual fits rocking some relaxed jeans and a crop top to flex her toned abs.
Genie made things seductive for Halloween with a bizarre cow costume, but now she's back on track with her latest Halloween fit as the holiday week continues.
MORE: Genie Bouchard ditches shorts for bikini in St. Tropez heat
For her newest Halloween fit, Genie dipped into the "Clueless" fandom and channeled her inner Cher Horowitz with her iconic black and yellow plaid jacket and schoolgirl skirt.
Genie rocked a yellow crop top under the jacket and some thigh-high stockings to complete the fit.
Genie kept it cute with the Halloween fit, but as is the case with most late nights, when you're hungry you have to eat.
She took a break from the festivities and managed to make eating McDonald's look good.
That takes real talent.
Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
But now that she's living the influencer style and the fall air is getting crisp, it's only a matter of time until she heads back for the islands.
