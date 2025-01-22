GloRilla reps hometown flexing custom iced out Memphis Tigers chain
Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla proudly represents her hometown of Memphis, but now she's taking that 901 pride to the next level.
Glo showed off her new custom chain to her followers on social media which leaves no doubt what she's all about.
The "Yeah Glo!" rapper flexed her gold chain that includes an iced out Memphis Tigers pendant.
GloRilla's diamonds are dancing as she shows off the chain.
That's a statement piece right there.
GloRilla dropped her debut studio album Glorious at the end of 2024 on October 11 through CMG and Interscope Records. The project reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts.
She previously dropped the EPs P Status and Anyways, Life's Great, along with her mixtapes Most Likely Up Next and Ehhthang Ehhthang.
Glo is also no stranger to the sports world, pulling up to multiple Pittsburgh Steelers games throughout the season and linking with R&B star Ciara, the wife of Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. GloRilla also attended Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and chopped it up with head coach Mike Tomlin.
But while she loves the Steelers, her heart will always belong to Memphis.
