Gracie Hunt gets ‘Saturday sweat’ on, flexing insane abs in crop top
Gracie Hunt was a Miss Kansas for a reason. She was more than proud to flex her stunning abs once again during a “Saturday sweat” workout.
The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress and team executive has been traveling a lot lately. Hunt, who showed off those same abs last week in a sheer bikini in Mexico, was also seen at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight crushing her leopard-print crop top, and then her black Chiefs fit in Buffalo.
Hunt then flew to Charlotte, North Carolina, to be with her boyfriend Cody Keith, where the two lovebirds posed for a photo with an incredible city lights background. Hunt also found time to meet up with dad Clark Hunt and post a crazy photo in front of a Bumblebee Transformer in a minidress.
With all that going on, Gracie found time to squeeze in a workout and slay her crop top, spandex pants fit while revealing her abs on Instagram.
That does deserve the 💪🏻 emoji.
Hunt was Miss Kansas back in 2021 and could be in 2025 with those looks.
The Chiefs play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday where they will look to improve to 10-1 on the season. No doubt, Gracie will be there bringing the fire fit and those abs to Bank of America Stadium.
