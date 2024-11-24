The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt gets ‘Saturday sweat’ on, flexing insane abs in crop top

The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress slays her weekend workout in a jaw-dropping fit.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Outer Banks' Season 3 held at the Regency Village Theatre.
Gracie Hunt arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Outer Banks' Season 3 held at the Regency Village Theatre. / IMAGO / Depositphotos

Gracie Hunt was a Miss Kansas for a reason. She was more than proud to flex her stunning abs once again during a “Saturday sweat” workout.

The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress and team executive has been traveling a lot lately. Hunt, who showed off those same abs last week in a sheer bikini in Mexico, was also seen at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight crushing her leopard-print crop top, and then her black Chiefs fit in Buffalo.

Hunt then flew to Charlotte, North Carolina, to be with her boyfriend Cody Keith, where the two lovebirds posed for a photo with an incredible city lights background. Hunt also found time to meet up with dad Clark Hunt and post a crazy photo in front of a Bumblebee Transformer in a minidress.

With all that going on, Gracie found time to squeeze in a workout and slay her crop top, spandex pants fit while revealing her abs on Instagram.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

That does deserve the 💪🏻 emoji.

Hunt was Miss Kansas back in 2021 and could be in 2025 with those looks.

The Chiefs play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday where they will look to improve to 10-1 on the season. No doubt, Gracie will be there bringing the fire fit and those abs to Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

