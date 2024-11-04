Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection
Gracie Hunt is turning heads and redefining game-day fashion.
Stepping out in a striking Chiefs-inspired miniskirt, Hunt has officially launched her NFL collection, and it’s every bit as stylish as you’d expect. The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and philanthropist Tavia Hunt, Gracie has teamed up with FOX Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews to expand the WEAR By Erin Andrews collection, a fan-favorite sportswear line that’s all about bringing team spirit to the world of trendy apparel, like this stunning miniskirt.
This new collection, Gracie Hunt x WEAR by Erin Andrews, is an exciting expansion aimed at empowering NFL fans to support their teams in style. The best part? It’s not just Chiefs fans who get to enjoy these fashion-forward pieces.
While Gracie may have debuted her favorite Chiefs gear, fans of all 32 NFL teams can now shop her collection on Fanatics. The price range is another win, with items starting at $39.99 and topping out at $69.99, making it accessible for fans looking to add something special to their wardrobe.
So, what can you expect from the collection? A little bit of everything! There’s a mesh panel long-sleeve T-shirt for those chilly game nights, a chain-link corset top for a bit of edge, a chic pewter ribbed tank dress, and a lace-up T-shirt that screams sporty glam. Perfect for the stadium or even a night out, each piece combines comfort with a touch of elegance.
With Gracie herself modeling the Chiefs edition, it’s clear this collection isn’t just about sports, it’s about making a statement. You can see the whole collection on Fanatics.
