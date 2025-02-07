Hailee Steinfeld upstages Josh Allen in matching black fits for NFL Honors
The Buffalo Bills took a devastating loss 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. While the Bills Mafia continues to process their Super Bowl dreams once again being dashed by their longtime rival, Bills quarterback Josh Allen's incredible performance this season is still worth celebrating.
The 28-year-old quarterback, who completed 3,731 passing yards for 28 touchdowns, along with 531 rushing yards and 12 scores during the regular season, is a finalist to win this year's Most Valuable Player Award at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Feb 6.
Whether he walks away with the MVP Award or not, Allen proved he's already winner arriving to the ceremony with his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. After nearly two years together, this marked the famous couple's red carpet debut, and the first glimpse at Steinfeld's engagement ring.
While Allen looked dapper in a black suit and tie, the Oscar-nominated actress, who's rocked several gorgeous fits this year, looked stunning in her strapless black dress with a massive diamond necklace around her neck.
Allen's parents, Joel and LaVonne Allen, were also in attendance for the awards ceremony on Thursday night. While fans cheered, "Go Bills," as Allen and Steinfeld walked toward the Saenger Theatre, viewers gushed over Steinfeld's flawless look.
While it's sometimes difficult for 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback to find outfits that fit, Allen credited Steinfeld and team of stylists helping him out. "I'm with my fiancée and the connections she has is different world than what I'm used to," Allen told the AP of finding an outfit for the awards ceremony.
