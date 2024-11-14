Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam flexes all-black workout fit ahead of Mike Tyson fight
Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam is currently dating YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and has been supportive of his boxing career every step of the way.
Ahead of his fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson, Jutta made the trip to Dallas to support Paul and immediately got back in the gym.
Jutta shared a series of videos on Instagram showing off her workout fit for the morning of weigh-ins.
She was rocking an all-black fit and get in some good work.
The 25-year-old Leerdam and Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram.
Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events, and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.
She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.
Paul and Tyson, meanwhile, are set to face off live on Netflix on Friday, November 15.
