Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam flexes all-black workout fit ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Jutta Leerdam the girlfriend of YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, is in Dallas for his fight against Mike Tyson and wasted no time getting in a quality workout.

Jutta Leerdam roots on her boyfriend Jake Paul in the fight against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center.
/ Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam is currently dating YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and has been supportive of his boxing career every step of the way.

Ahead of his fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson, Jutta made the trip to Dallas to support Paul and immediately got back in the gym.

Jutta shared a series of videos on Instagram showing off her workout fit for the morning of weigh-ins.

She was rocking an all-black fit and get in some good work.

Jutta Leerdam, Olympic speedskating
Jutta Leerdam/Instagram
Jutta Leerdam, Olympic speedskating
Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Jutta Leerdam, Olympic speed skating
Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

The 25-year-old Leerdam and Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram.

Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events, and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.

She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.

Paul and Tyson, meanwhile, are set to face off live on Netflix on Friday, November 15.

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

