Jake Paul-Mike Tyson ring girls flaunt tiny fight night uniforms
The highly-anticipated showdown between YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and legendary Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium is finally here.
As many expected, it has already been quite the show on Netflix.
From the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders kicking off the night with a performance of their iconic "Thunderstruck" routine to Jake Paul rocking the most expensive fit in boxing history and his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam pulling up in a stunning high-slit dress, the world is paying attention.
Then, there are the ring girls who are also providing entertainment for the crowd.
Ring girl Virginia Sanhouse, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, showed off the Paul-Tyson fight night uniforms for her followers ahead of the Netflix live stream.
Virginia shared photos of the fit in a series of Instagram Stories.
It is definitely a party tonight at AT&T Stadium, and the world is watching.
Entering the fight, Paul holds a 10-1 professional record with seven knockouts. His lone loss was via split decision to Tommy Fury in February 2023. Paul has since hauled off four consecutive wins, including three straight knockouts.
Tyson, meanwhile, is 50-6 in his legendary career, but has not fought since June 2005.
Enjoy the show!
