Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flaunts flexibility in mind-bending yoga fit
NBA WAG and influencer Draya Michele, who is dating Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, knows her way around social media.
Draya is always raking in collaborations and brand partnerships while sticking true to her personal brand of fitness and fashion as she shares content with her 9.4 million followers on Instagram.
That is why her latest collab as a brand ambassador for Fabletics made perfect sense.
Draya shared several photos in a two-piece Fabletics yoga fit while showing off her mind-bending flexibillity in a personal gym.
If you want to show how durable your athletic wear is, having someone model the product and bending in ways that don't seem humanly possible is an excellent way to get your message across. So, well done.
Draya, 39, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap, but they haven't let that slow them down.
The 39-year-old Draya has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.
Draya and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter in May 12, 2024.
