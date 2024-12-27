Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele draws hair inspiration from Beyonce
Draya Michele is used to being the one who is doing the influencing, but after watching Beyonce perform at halftime of the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game on Christmas Day, the social media influencer turned NBA WAG is the one being influenced.
Draya, who is the girlfriend of Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, enjoyed Beyonce's halftime show which aired on Netflix and was left swooning over the pop star's hair.
She took to social media to send out a call asking for help to identify Queen Bey's hairstyle.
Beyonce's power is real.
Or maybe she's just asking for Jalen.
Draya, 39, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap, but they haven't let that slow them down.
The 39-year-old Draya has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.
Draya and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter in May 12, 2024.
