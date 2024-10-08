JuJu Watkins signs historic Nike contract
USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins continues to make her mark.
According to a report from new ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania, Watkins has signed a historic deal with Nike.
"USC sophomore phenom JuJu Watkins has agreed on a multiyear contract extension with Nike that will give her one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women’s basketball," Shams wrote.
MORE: JuJu Watkins flexes new Mercedes whip for upcoming USC basketball season
"Nike officials finished discussions Tuesday on the deal, with negotiations led by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and Watkins’ team, including agent Jade-Li English, head of marketing Eric Eways and vice president of basketball marketing Brittany McCallum."
She originally agreed to a deal with Nike in 2022 along with Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, and DJ Wagner.
Last season, Watkins and the Trojans finished the season with a 29-6 record and were the Pac-12 tournament championships. USC reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA women's basketball tournament before being eliminated by Paige Bueckers and UConn.
USC finished the season as the No. 5 team in the AP Top 25 poll.
JuJu and the Trojans tip off the 2024-25 season on Monday, November 4, against the Ole Miss Rebels at home.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes
Fab, fit, fun: Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit
Sibling heirs: Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs game
Pop-corn icon: Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, high boots