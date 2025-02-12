The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kendrick Lamar bell-bottom jeans sell out at crazy price after Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX viewers couldn't get enough of Kendrick Lamar's halftime fit, with his viral bell-bottom jeans selling out at an outrageous price.

Josh Sanchez

Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show was met with mixed reviews, but there's no denying it was a major success. Roc Nation announced this week that K. dot's performance was the most-viewed Apple Music Halftime show ever, with 133.5 Million viewers.

The Grammy and Pulitzer prize winner performed a medley of his biggest hits, including his world-famous Drake diss "Not Like Us" which won five Grammy Awards earlier this month, but it was his fit that really stole the show.

Viewers couldn't get enough of Kung Fu Kenny's fit for the performance, with his bell-bottom jeans going viral.

The jeans draped over his Nike Air DT Max, Deion Sanders' iconic signature sneaker from the 90s, which saw a record surge after the show.

Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As it turns out, the jeans were such a viral sensation that they sold out from French luxury fashion house Celine, despite the hefty $1,200 price tag. Kendrick's pgLang brand partnered with Celine back in 2022.

That's called having motion.

SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX.
SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for the game, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half.

Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

