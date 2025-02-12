Kendrick Lamar bell-bottom jeans sell out at crazy price after Super Bowl
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show was met with mixed reviews, but there's no denying it was a major success. Roc Nation announced this week that K. dot's performance was the most-viewed Apple Music Halftime show ever, with 133.5 Million viewers.
The Grammy and Pulitzer prize winner performed a medley of his biggest hits, including his world-famous Drake diss "Not Like Us" which won five Grammy Awards earlier this month, but it was his fit that really stole the show.
Viewers couldn't get enough of Kung Fu Kenny's fit for the performance, with his bell-bottom jeans going viral.
MORE: Cooper DeJean's gf Steph Wilfawn stuns in custom knee-high boots, sheer top
The jeans draped over his Nike Air DT Max, Deion Sanders' iconic signature sneaker from the 90s, which saw a record surge after the show.
MORE: Darius Slay's wife Jennifer celebrates Eagles Super Bowl win in stunning custom fit
As it turns out, the jeans were such a viral sensation that they sold out from French luxury fashion house Celine, despite the hefty $1,200 price tag. Kendrick's pgLang brand partnered with Celine back in 2022.
MORE: Gillie da King, daughter N3W YRK LA celebrate Eagles Super Bowl in special appearance
That's called having motion.
As for the game, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half.
Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots