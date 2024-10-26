Livvy Dunne snaps tiny spandex shorts post-workout selfie in LSU gym
It may be a Saturday, but there are no days off for Livvy Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team as they prepare for the upcoming season and their national title defense.
Livvy took to social media to share a series of photos from the gym where the Tigers put in a double session on Saturday.
First, it was hitting the mats for the team, with Livvy getting in some work on the bars. Then, it was time to hit the weight room to cap off a busy day.
For Saturday's practice, Livvy rocked a black and gold leo.
After the training session, Livvy shared a post-workout selfie from the LSU gym to her followers on Snapchat.
Livvy announced over the summer that she would be returning to LSU as a fifth-year senior and will enjoy her final year of college eligibility as the Tigers look to repeat as national champions.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
